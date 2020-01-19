Packers vs. 49ers: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers will face off on Sunday evening as both teams fight for the final spot in Super Bowl LIV. Aaron Rodgers will be looking to return to the Big Game for the first time since the 2010 season, but he will face off against the league’s best defense. Here’s when this NFC Title Game takes place:

The 49ers and Packers will take the field on Sunday night with a 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff time. This game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. FOX holds the NFC package of games due to the licensing deals and will broadcast the game.

49ers vs. Packers can also be watched via fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV. All of these streaming options require a subscription while some may not have a local FOX affiliate. Mobile users can stream the game with the NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, and Yahoo Fantasy Football app.

As the only FOX game on the schedule, this NFC battle will feature the top commentary duo. Joe Buck will provide the play-by-play while Troy Aikman will add analysis. Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will serve as the sideline reporters. Mike Pereira will be on hand to provide rules analysis when penalties are discussed.

The 49ers are eight-point favorites over the visiting Packers. The over-under for total points scored is set at 46.5, per CBS Sports. If the 49ers secure the victory, they will make the seventh Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Only the New England Patriots (11), Pittsburgh Steelers (eight), Dallas Cowboys (eight), and Denver Broncos (six) have more appearances. The Packers enter Sunday’s game with five appearances in the Big Game.

This is not the first time that these two teams have faced off during the 2019 season. They played on Nov. 24, a 37-8 49ers victory at Levi’s Stadium. Rodgers was largely held in check during this NFC battle as he only threw for one touchdown and a mere 104 yards. He was also sacked five times by the swarming 49ers defense.

Jimmy Garoppolo, on the other hand, threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns while his running backs added another two scores. Tight end George Kittle was the leading receiving option on the day with 129 yards and a touchdown.

(Photo Credit: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)