Former Oregon Ducks Recruit Luke Hill Arrested for Attempted Murder

Luke Hill, an Oregon football signee, was arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, according to TMZ. Hill signed with the Oregon Ducks earlier this year, but he parted way with the school in the spring. Along with being charged with attempted murder, Hill has been charged with attempted loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, possession of a firearm by a minor, use of an assault weapon, use of a firearm, reckless endangerment and first degree assault, according to 247Sports. Hill is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 19 in Prince George's County in Maryland.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in Prince George's County on Monday night, which is close to where Hill played high school football. The victim told officers he was playing basketball when a white car pulled up and fired on them. Nobody was injured, and the victim said his girlfriend received messages from Hill one hour before the incident. The girlfriend had a relationship with Hill, and according to the court documents, Hill was "trying to find out where the victim lives." According to 247Sports, the victim's name is Ishmael Leggett, who is a Rhode Island basketball signee.

Police said when they went to Hill's home, they saw him pull up in a white vehicle that matched the description by Leggett. They obtained a search warrant and discovered three firearms in his house. Police arrested Hill shortly after they finished their search.

Hill was a four-star cornerback recruit that signed with Oregon Over Alabama, Boston College, Clemson and Colorado. He was expected to help Ducks defense that allowed 220.1 passing yards per game in 2019. "Has good length, but frame needs to fill out. Has quick feet and loose hips. Good ball skills and drives well on passes. Has closing speed,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote about Hill. "Instinctual and reads plays well. Willing to come up and hit ball carrier. Has mentality needed to set edge in run game. Technically strong when ball is in air. Tracks ball well."

When the news broke about Hill's arrest, head coach Mario Cristobal told 247Sports he was not a member of the team. "He was informed earlier this Spring that he would not be a member of our program," Cristobal said.