Oprah Winfrey Speaking out About Gayle King Amid Kobe Bryant Controversy Has Social Media Weighing In

Media icon Oprah Winfrey recently spoke out about the heat her friend Gayle King has come under, following a line of questioning she delivered to WNBA star Lisa Leslie about late basketball legend Kobe Bryant‘s past rape accusations, and social media is now weighing in. Earlier this week, King ignited a controversy when she pressed Leslie about the allegations Bryant faced many years ago before the case was dropped and settled a civil case out of court with his accuser.

After being asked about the allegations multiple times, Leslie firmly stated that she does not believe the situation to be a “complicated” one. “I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy,” she said.

King ultimately, suffered a major backlash with Winfrey appearing on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Friday to break her silence on the situation, admitting “she’s not doing well.”

“May I say, she is not doing well because she has now death threats, and has to now travel with security and she’s feeling very much attacked,” Winfrey said. The beloved media mogul’s appearance has sparked a lot of responses from social media users, and we’ve compiled a number of them below. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her friend Gayle King received over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She is not doing well because she has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020

Really don’t care that @GayleKing isn’t doing well, Vanessa isn’t doing well either so @Oprah take those tears and shove em — Ms. Unique🐝 🦄 (@uniquethatsme13) February 7, 2020

@Oprah perhaps ur bff should have been sensitive to Kobe fans who are still in mourning before asking such an insensitive question? And if she didn’t realize it was a sensitive question then she’s in the wrong field of work. She made her bed… #justsaying https://t.co/zFj4HuZSqX — Arin3e (@thearinze) February 7, 2020

Honestly, I find @Oprah & @GayleKing to be obstacles when it comes to projecting dialogue that will help progress the black community to something better. Both women hold the hands of people who speak against and tear down those who want progression for the black community. — NC Onukogu (@NcOnukogu) February 7, 2020

Deflection. I can’t believe someone is that dense. So here’s a personal fuck you to @Oprah and @GayleKing.



The closest metaphor I can think of in the sense of a community is this:



“We don’t shoot the wounded.” https://t.co/4UzHpgWuLp — thas MY shot (@nobullwarrior) February 7, 2020

I would love to watch the documentary. @GayleKing and @Oprah should be the first to expose the injustices that Women have had to endure at the hands of White Men in the entertainment industry. Be fair and balanced with the reporting for a change.#ShameOnGayleKing https://t.co/n3jNbnocs8 — Leo Carney (@chefcarney) February 7, 2020

Vanessa and her family and many others aren’t doing Well either @Oprah https://t.co/FJlRxmkAi3 — Charles Oatly 🌱 (@TIMxMACK) February 7, 2020

Shut up lady. It’s was inappropriate and totally irrelevant to ask a question like that at a time like this. Yes, Kobe wasn’t perfect, but he wasn’t even convicted. Real Journalism is dead. You ain’t know journalist either or an attorney or the jury. Screw your ignorant opinion! — 🌈 Dara💛💜🧡🌈 (@Amina110979) February 7, 2020

Playing the victim again you manipulative snake, your bestie shouldn’t have brought it up in the first place specially not now. — M☾ ☾N (@lookherey0u) February 7, 2020

What about the woman who lost her husband and daughter? Should she and her girls and family have to deal with this? — 44 is greater than 45 (@QuixoticalQueen) February 7, 2020

right or wrong. she knew what she was getting into.

don’t nobody wanna heat that @Oprah. https://t.co/pT2ra6Dmjf — elvis.™ (@whoneedselvis) February 7, 2020

Oprah is trash and we all see that now! Boycott these haters they dont tarnish guilty sexual predators that are white but come after Kobe even though his case was dismissed. Im happy to hear shes not doing well niether is Kobes family. #ripkobe — Stargodd (@Stargodd32) February 7, 2020