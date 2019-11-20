Olympic Figure Skater Sasha Cohen Pregnant With First Child

Sunday, Olympic figure skater Sasha Cohen announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiance Geoffrey Lieberthal. She revealed the news on Instagram, revealing her baby bump while holding a big balloon that read “baby.” The announcement followed their news from mid-October that she and Lieberthal are officially engaged.

The engagement came to light after a trip to Paris. Lieberthal had popped the question with Jardin des Tuileries in Paris serving as the background. “We’re engaged!” Cohen had written in the caption.

“Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world! Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one.” Cohen wrote on Instagram.

A silver medal winner at the 2006 Olympics, Cohen had hopes of winning another medal in 2010, but tendinitis in her calf prevented her from qualifying. This put her future in doubt, but Cohen has since dabbled in acting (CSI: NY, Moondance Alexander). She also returned to school and graduated from Columbia University in 2016 with a degree in political science.

“I’ve asked myself a lot of questions and have done some deep work philosophically speaking, and I’ve found I’m the most happy when I have a sense of purpose,” Cohen said, per PEOPLE. “My goal now is to establish a second career where I feel engaged and where I’m adding value.”

This graduation came at a time when Cohen was getting divorced from her husband of two years, hedge fund manager Tom May. This upheaval could have certainly caused negative reactions in her life, but Cohen instead focused on her life, as well as seeing parts of the world that were unavailable to her during her competitive career.

“I don’t miss how small my world was,” Cohen said. “It was literally my bed, the ice rink, the gym, physical therapy, my mom and my coach and my family on holidays. I missed social bonding and just that careless type of exploration.”

Cohen also transitioned to speaking up for at-risk children. According to PEOPLE, she met with senators on Capitol Hill to advocate for continued funding for a program providing home visits for at-risk families.

Now, however, Cohen will be focusing on her growing family. She will be planning a wedding while also preparing to welcome her first child with Lieberthal.

