Olympian Shawn Johnson Slams Mom Shamers With Adorable Video Dancing With Baby Daughter Drew Hazel

Former U.S. Olympian Shawn Johnson recently celebrated one month as a mother after giving birth to her daughter, and she is loving being a parent. However, there is one aspect that she doesn’t appreciate, and that is the “mommy shamers” that comment on every Instagram post. Johnson has responded to these critics and made it clear that she doesn’t need their comments.

The former Olympian posted a video on Instagram recently that showed her twirling around a home gym while dancing with her daughter, Drew Hazel. Johnson was having fun, but she was well aware that the critics were waiting to make comments about her parenting skills.

“My favorite.. dancing with my girl @drewhazeleast (yessss mommy shamers… I am sure there is something I am doing very wrong) #momlife,” Johnson wrote in the caption.

This caption was in reference to a previous post on Instagram. Johnson showed herself and Drew Hazel dancing on the ground. The former Olympian was dressed in pants and a long-sleeved shirt, but her baby was just wearing a diaper and a shirt. The sight of this clothing choice angered some of the aforementioned mommy shamers.

“35 degrees in Nashville. Parents always in pants and socks. But not the baby!!! This baby always looks cold,” one user wrote in an attempt to shame Johnson into putting Drew Hazel into different clothes. However, this comment was met with considerable criticism from other users that wanted to let Johnson make her own decisions.

“Yeah, pretty sure houses in Nashville have no heat,” one user wrote on Instagram in an effort to defend Johnson and her parenting decisions.

Others chimed in by writing that their toddlers also ran around the house without pants on to give them extra freedom during the day.

While Johnson may have appreciated the commenters coming to her defense, she made it clear that the critics were not going to affect her parenting style. The mom-shamers can add their opinions on Instagram, but she will not be listening.

Johnson will also continue posting photos and videos of her newborn despite facing criticism from anonymous users. She has been documenting the first weeks of Drew Hazel’s life on social media and will continue to do so as her daughter grows.

