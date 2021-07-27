Major Update on Oklahoma and Texas Joining SEC

✖

Oklahoma and Texas are one step closer to joining the Southeastern Conference (SEC). On Tuesday morning, the two powerhouse schools have notified the SEC they are seeking "an invitation for membership" starting July 1, 2025, according to ESPN. Oklahoma and Texas will remain in the Big 12 Conference, stating they will "honor their existing ... agreements."

"The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma sent the request below to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey this morning," the statement reads, per CBS Sports. "The joint request seeks an invitation for membership in the SEC starting on July 1, 2025. The two universities look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding the matter."

Sankey released his own statement, saying that the SEC "has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses." He said based on the SEC bylaws "a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC's 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership."

The SEC presidents and chancellors are reportedly meeting on Thursday to consider Oklahoma and Texas for membership. If the schools are allowed in, the SEC would be the first 16-team superconference in college sports. 11 of the 14 SEC schools have to vote yes in order to extend an invitation. On Monday, Texas and Oklahoma notified the Big 12 they would extend their Grant of Rights, which expires on June 30, 2025.

"The Big 12 Conference has learned that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have submitted formal requests to the SEC to be considered for membership beginning with the 2025-26 athletic year," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes. We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success." If the move happens college sports will be completely different as the Big 12 will likely no longer exist since it will be down to eight schools. As for the SEC, Oklahoma and Texas will go up against the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M every year.