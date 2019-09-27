Oklahoma Middle School Football Player Dies Following Game

A middle school football player from Oklahoma has died after playing in a game earlier this week according to USA Today. Lexington Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hall confirmed the news to USA Today but did not provide the details of his death due to the family’s wishes.

“Our school and community hearts are heavy after the loss of a bulldog student and incredible young man,” Hall said in a statement. “Lexington Public Schools will provide counselors and safe spaces for students and staff in the days to come as needed to share memories and feelings.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Riley Boatwright was carted off the field after suffering a serious injury. According to Oklahoma City TV news station News9, paramedics attempted CPR on Boatwright before he was taken to the hospital.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for Boatwright’s family. So far, over $20,000 has been raised and on the page, it shows a journal entry Boatwright wrote hours before the accident.

“Riley Boatwright an 8th grader from Lexington, OK, tragically passed away last night September 24, 2019. Just hours before in his English class, he wrote this in his journal. Please join us in raising money for his funeral expenses. As you can see by his writing, Riley had a heart of gold. All who knew him loved him,” the page creator wrote.

From there the comments started to pour in for Boatwright. One person wrote, “Riley played football and was in junior high with my son. He left an imprint on so many lives and will be forever missed by his classmates! Continued prayers for you all, the community, all the teachers, staff and administrators and coaches!! We love you RILEY!!!!!” Another person wrote, “I never had the privilege to [meet] Riley but my son met him this summer. He always had good things to say about Riley and looked up to him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association spoke with Lexington Middle School to show their support.

“Let’s pause right now and take a breath, try to meet the needs of those people emotionally, spiritually, and physically to what needs to happen with them, and then let’s analyze what’s happened and take that knowledge farther,” Mike Whaley said who is a football administrator for the OSSAA via News9.