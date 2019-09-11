O.J. Simpson Responds to Patriots’ Antonio Brown’s Rape Accusations in New Video

Antonio Brown continues to own the news for all the wrong reasons. The latest news involves allegations that Brown had raped a woman on three separate occasions according to TMZ. Brown’s past few weeks have been nothing short of a media circus. From one headline grabber to another, O.J. Simpson decided to give his thoughts on the situation after reflecting on his fantasy football team. Simpson joined Twitter back in June and seems to always share his opinion out there on current news.

“Somebody accused Antonio Brown of rape, now let’s make one thing clear, he was accused not charged,” Simpson said in the video. “But I don’t know how that’s going to affect him this week. I’m just hoping it’s not true.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nothing I know about Antonio would make me think he would do something like that, but as Antonio Brown turns, we’re living now. I hope it’s not true, I’m just saying. Take care.”

The Brown news broke late Tuesday night.

Britney Taylor is the accuser and claims the events began in 2017. The two first met in Central Michigan and Taylor reportedly reconnected with him as a personal trainer.

The report claims Brown exposed himself and kissed her in the first interaction. Later, the second incident happened that month in which Brown, “positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

The third claim came a year later in 2018 when “Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

Meanwhile, Simpson of all people commenting on this situation has an eerie feel. After all, Simpson is the central figure in one of the most famous criminal cases in history. To this day, the former actor and NFL star’s “innocence” is questioned as more and more documentaries and information come out.

Simpson was accused for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. He led the police on a chase throughout Los Angeles before being arrested and put on trial. After 11 months, the jury found him “not guilty” for the murders.