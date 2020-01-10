Ohio Is Considering If Browns and Bengals Fans Qualify for Medical Marijuana

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals fans might be getting the help they need in order to get through the football season. According to CNN, the State Medical Board of Ohio is considering a petition that being a Browns or Bengals fan is a qualifying condition to legally acquire medical marijuana. The board held an open submission period on the state’s website from Nov. 1- Dec. 31 and one of the submissions entered was “Bengals/Browns fans.”

Tessie Pollock, chief communications officer at the State Medical Board of Ohio confirmed to CNN the proposed condition is being considered. She also said whoever submitted the condition did the homework. When it comes to requesting a condition for medical marijuana, an applicant has guidelines to follow per state law. Those guidelines include scientific evidence, information from experts and letters of support by physicians.

The Medical Board’s Medical Marijuana Committee will meet on Feb. 12 to decide if they want to move forward with the petition. A final vote will take place during the summer.

So why would Browns and Bengals fans want to have medical marijuana? Because the franchises haven’t been too kind to them when it comes to winning football games. In 2019, both teams missed the playoffs as the Browns finished with a 6-10 record and the Bengals went 2-14. The Browns are now looking for a new head coach while the Bengals are getting ready for the NFL Draft as they have the No. 1 overall pick.

However, it’s not just the 2019 season that has been frustrating for both fanbases. The Browns are one of four teams in the NFL that have yet to play in a Super Bowl. And the last time the team reached the playoffs was in 2002 when Butch Davis was the head coach. Since the last playoff appearance, the Browns have only had one winning season which was in 2007. The last time the team won a playoff game was during the 1994 season.

The Bengals have had a little more success but it still has been a frustrating ride for fans. Since 2011, the Bengals have reached the playoffs five times, but they haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season. They reached the Super Bowl twice in the 1980s only to lose to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers both times.