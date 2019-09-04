Odell Beckham Surprises High School Team With Pairs of His Nike Air Max 720s

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a man that loves giving away shoes. It doesn’t matter if it’s his practice-worn cleats or a new pair of Nike Air Max 720s, the man simply enjoys providing footwear to those in need. He proved this fact yet again during a recent practice session in Cleveland.

Tuesday, Chaney High School’s football team took part in practice at the Browns’ facility. This was an exciting session for the players, but the day grew even better when Beckham arrived to visit with them. Of course, simply talking to the team wasn’t enough. Beckham also gifted all of the players with pairs of his brand new Nike Air Max 720s, which totaled more than 100 pairs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering that a new pair of the special-edition beige 720s runs $200, this was no small gift. Beckham created a lasting memory for this local football team and created even more fans than he previously had. Fans of the New York Giants may not have the highest opinion of Beckham after his departure from the Big Apple via trade, but Cleveland and the surrounding areas are fired up for his first season with the team.

Over 100 pairs of @obj’s @Nike Air Max 720s for the Chaney HS football team 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eR9p22QYo1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 3, 2019

The All-Pro receiver has taken his share of heat over the years, but he’s about to be the top target for a talented Browns offense. Beckham is coming off a 2018 season where he posted 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns as a member of the New York Giants. He also completed two passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. Strong numbers, but the reason the Browns traded for Beckham was what he did in his first three seasons in the NFL.

From 2014-2016, the LSU alum recorded 288 receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, was named the All-Pro Second Team in 2015 and 2016 and he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

While the Browns faithful are eagerly awaiting Beckham’s first touchdown in his new uniform, which will likely occur in week one, they can rest assured that he is deadset on making an impact on the community. The hope is that he will continue to do so while pairing with quarterback Baker Mayfield and helping the Browns reach the playoffs, ultimately bringing home a Lombardi Trophy.