Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With New NFL Team After Missing 2022 Season

Odell Beckham Jr. will be back on the field in 2023 after missing the entire 2022 NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday that Beckham has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the team. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the contract is worth up to $18 million which includes $15 million guaranteed.

The Ravens have reportedly been in contact with Beckham since last year and met with him a couple of weeks ago while they were at the annual league meeting. Beckham agreed to sign with the Ravens before he visited the New York Jets. He went to Instagram on Sunday night to announce he was going to be playing in Baltimore this fall. This news comes one month after Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson requested a trade from the team. The Ravens placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, but no team has publicly gone after him.

.@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE ‼️



We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/NBKFcLC7iR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2023

Beckham didn't play last season as he was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl last February. He was a member of the Rams, and the team won 23-20, earning Beckham his first Super Bowl title. Beckham joined the Rams in November 2021 after he was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the month. In his eight regular season games with the Rams, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

One reason Beckham signed with the Ravens is his connection with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. When Beckham was with the Browns in 2019, Monken was the offensive coordinator and he finished the year with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. 2019 is the last time Beckham had 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

"OK, I really like Odell. Odell is super athletic, twitchy. [He] really likes football. I really did [like him]," Monken said, per the team's official website. "I think he's tremendously skilled, and I like his personality. He likes to compete." Beckham was selected No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was with the team for five seasons and became one of the top wide receivers in the league, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, being named to the Pro Bowl three times and being selected to the All-Pro Second Team twice. Beckham was traded to the Browns in March 2019 and was with the team for two and a half seasons before joining the Rams.