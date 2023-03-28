NFL Quarterback Reveals He Requested a Trade

A star NFL quarterback is looking to play for a new team this fall. Lamar Jackson went to Twitter on Monday to let his fans know that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. Jackson's announcement came around the same time Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters at the NFL's annual league meeting.

"As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens have (sic) not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that (sic) has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl," Jackson wrote in the tweet. "You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I'll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You'll See me again."

When Harbaugh spoke to reporters, he said he has not seen the tweets made by his starting quarterback. "You've got two sides that appreciate each other here. Lamar believes in us and we believe in Lamar, and we know where we want to go forward," Harbaugh said, per the Ravens' official website. "It's a monetary thing. That can be figured out, that can be worked out. It's just a matter of negotiating and you just continue down that road and eventually it will work out. There are always going to be creative ways to figure that stuff out."

The Ravens played a nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, which means he can talk to other teams about making a trade. If Jackson signs an offer sheet, the Ravens would have five days to either match it or receive two first-round picks as compensation. If Jackson doesn't sign an offer sheet he would earn $32.416 million with the Ravens if he plays under the tag.

According to ESPN, Jackson turned down a contract from the Ravens that included $133 million guaranteed at signing, $175 million guaranteed for injury and $200 million in total guarantees if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. Jackson, 26, is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL as he's been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, the All-Pro First Team once and was named NFL MVP in 2019.