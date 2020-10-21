Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Won't Get COVID-19 Due to 'Mutual Respect'

✖

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. frightened NFL fans recently by leaving the team facility with an illness. He created concerns about his availability for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers but ultimately tested negative for COVID-19. Now Beckham has jokingly provided his reason for why he doesn't think he will get coronavirus.

According to reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Beckham said that he doesn't think coronavirus is "going to enter this body. It’s a mutual respect." Pro Football Talk later provided the entire quote, which added more context to the statement. "Not in an arrogant way, I just don’t think COVID can get to me," Beckham said. "I don’t think it’s gonna enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. I think it’s a mutual respect."

This statement stunned many people on Twitter, many of which said that the receiver had officially jinxed himself. "Dont think covid asks for consent bruh," one person commented. Others agreed with this sentiment and said that Beckham would be the next member of the team to test positive.

Beckham did ultimately return to the team and took part in a game against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns struggled mightily during this matchup en route to a 38-7 loss. Beckham only caught two passes for 25 yards during the day.

While he did not ultimately test positive for coronavirus after leaving the team facility, the receiver said that missing two days of practice was the right thing to do. He said that he wanted to avoid spreading illness throughout the entire facility. Beckham said that he was "trying to be an adult" about his sickness.

"I was just more in my mind for me and my maturity level. I felt like it was the right thing to do to mention I may not have been feeling well," Beckham said. "I just wouldn’t want it to spread throughout the whole building if there was a case that I would have possibly had it. I was just trying to be an adult and be precautious about the situation and try and handle it the right way."

Beckham is not the only NFL player to joke about coronavirus. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew made a similar comment back in early August. He said that coronavirus "took one look at me and ran the other way. Probably in its best interests."