Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Hospital Snap Amid ACL Injury

Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in late October during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has remained in the hospital while recovering from his surgery, and he recently provided an update on social media. Beckham posted a photo of himself sitting in the hospital.

The photo showed the wide receiver relaxed in an easy chair with his left leg propped up. Several layers of brown gauze wrapped around his knee, and he had on a leg brace. "Sit back relax n watch how God work.....Now let the journey begin..." Beckham wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Several fans and NFL players alike saw the post and responded with supportive messages.

"your steps are ordered," wrote Green Bay Packers defender Christian Kirksey. Several other people weighed in and said that they are praying for Beckham. Others called him a soldier and told him to get better. The vocal majority on social media showed considerable support for Beckham and his ongoing recovery from a torn ACL.

The injury occurred on a play when quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception. Beckham attempted to chase down Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips during the first quarter, but he suffered the injury. The medical staff had to help him from the field and take him to the locker room for further evaluation. The Browns ultimately confirmed on Monday that Beckham had suffered the torn ACL and that he would miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

"I am probably going to beat myself up about that one for a long time," Mayfield told reporters after the Browns beat the Bengals 37-34. "He is a guy who fights for this team, and in doing that, he got hurt. Prayers and hopes for the best. That one sucks." Mayfield finished the game with 297 passing yards and five touchdowns in a comeback effort.

Since suffering the injury, Beckham has provided multiple updates from the hospital. He showed himself walking in the hospital halls with the help of a cane and said that adversity is "nothing new" to him. He also celebrated his 28th birthday while wearing a leg brace. Missing the remainder of the season is not ideal for the former first-round pick, but Beckham has made it clear that he is going to work toward a full recovery and even more on-field production in the future.