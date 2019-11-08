Odell Beckham Jr. and Girlfriend Lauren Wood Make Relationship Instagram Official

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. never confirmed he was in a relationship with model Lauren Wood. However, it looks like Beckham is off the market as Wood made the announcement that they are a couple via Instagram. Beckham recently celebrated his birthday and she posted a birthday message to him as well posting a series of the two together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Wood (@lolowood_) on Nov 5, 2019 at 4:38pm PST

“Happy birthday [Odell] ! Your soul is pure gold. U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters. Ceasar home. PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us [because] [what the f—] is going on [laugh out loud] yumiii [as f—],” Wood wrote. Beckham responded with a message to Wood by saying, “YUMI…. I’m riding wit u, I got ur back. U kno what it is. LOVE queen!”

This is something new for Beckham because when he talked to GQ back in the summer, he mentioned he doesn’t reveal his life outside of football. Beckham said, “You never hear about my personal life. You never hear about the woman I’m dating or anything like that. And you won’t. I don’t need to give you that. You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There’s two separate lines. So I always try to keep that.”

Beckham, 27, went on to talk about the rumors of him being gay: “I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this. Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”

Wood, 26, is also an aspiring actress and was seen on the MTV show Wild’N Out. According to the Heavy, the fans of Wild’N Out voted Wood as their favorite girl. Wood is giving Beckham some happiness which is needed because the Browns are currently 2-6. So far this season, Beckham has registered 39 receptions 575 yards and one touchdown.