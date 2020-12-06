NXT TakeOver WarGames: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

It's December, and WWE is looking to end 2020 with a bang. The company will have two pay-pay-per views this month, with the first being NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The event will air tonight on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET.

The card features a singles match, a strap match, a triple threat match and two WarGames matches, which is a match that consists of at least two teams that battle in a cage with two rings side by side. One WarGames match features Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Undisputed Era, which consists of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish. Both teams have been at it for weeks, and it started with Cole beating McAfee at NXT TakeOver: 31 in October.

The second WarGames match features Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai) vs. Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel González, and Toni Storm). Ripley is one woman to watch as fans have speculated about her future in WWE. She started the year as the NXT Women's Champion but lost the belt to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. There have been rumors about her moving up to either Raw or SmackDown, but Ripley is focused on what's currently going on in NXT.

"I would like to go to Raw or SmackDown, but at the same time, there are so many people in NXT I haven't faced yet, and I feel like there is so much more that I can do," Ripley said on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia as reported by ComicBook.com. "Like, I would love to wrestle Candice [LeRae], especially since her persona has changed. I'd also love to wrestle Indi Hartwell, I would love to wrestle Shotzi [Blackheart]. I haven't had a match with Shotzi. I've tagged with her but haven't wrestled her. I wanna wrestle Raquel [Gonzalez] again. Hell, I would love to have a stipulations match with her. I want to be in WarGames again."

The rest of the card features NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff facing former champions Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a triple threat title match. Dexter Lumis will face Cameron Grimes in a strap match, and Timothy Thatcher will battle Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match.