NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

It's Valentine's Day, which means it's time for some NXT action. WWE's second pay-per-view of the year - NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day - is set to be a strong show with some memorable matches. The event will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida and will stream live on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Finn Balor will defend his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne with NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan by his side. Dunne has attacked Balor several times demanding his shot at the title. Balor has been champion since September after beating Adam Cole, Tommaso, Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a 60-minute fatal-four-way iron man match.

Io Shirai, the NXT Women's Champion, will defend her title against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a triple threat match. Shirai won the title in June against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match and shows no signs of slowing down. Along with winning the title last year, Shirai defeated current SamckDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks in July, a match that fans were asking for.

"I am so proud to be the champion in what is considered one of the most talented women’s divisions in NXT history," Shirai said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "The fact that I have been able to defend my title against a series of skilled challengers in such high-level matches has been a great experience for me. I fully intend to defend my title in an effort to raise the brand profile of NXT and its women’s division by continuing to have quality matches week in and week out."

The North American title is also on the line as champion Johnny Gargano will take on Kushida. Gargano is considered one of the best pro wrestlers in the world who has found new life as a heel. The match against Kushsida should be a classic considering how both wrestlers work in the ring.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals for the men's and women's divisions take place at TakeOver. For the men's match, MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) will battle the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zach Gibson). And on the women's side, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez will batter Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.