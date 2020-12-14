'No Holds Barred' Cast: Where Are They Now?

No Holds Barred was one of Huk Hogan's first movies, and he was able to show off his wrestling skills. He starred alongside the late Tommy "Tiny" Lister, who was also known as Zeus in WWE. No Holds Barred was released in the summer of 1989 and it earned $16 million at the box office. It was not well-received by critics, earning a 10% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"No Holds Barred gets no points for originality," Michael Wilmington of the Los Angeles Times wrote in 1989. "It’s written with the subtlety of a body-slam and directed with the finesse of a hammerlock. But the movie never takes itself seriously and director Tom Wright has fun with the wrestling montages. Hogan himself has an appealing screen presence--like a gallant teddy bear who goes berserk every 10 minutes or so."

Hogan and Vince McMahon are executive producers of the film, and it led to a rivalry between Hogan and Zeus in WWE. In 1989, Hogan and Zeus faced each other in either a tag team match or a Survivor Series match three times. Hogan won all three, but Zeus made a big impact at Survivor Series when he choked Hogan out. Here's a look at where the cast of No Holds Barred is now.