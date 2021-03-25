The Bella Twins: Major Update on Their WWE In-Ring Return

✖

Are the Bella Twins returning to in-ring competition soon? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Nikki and Brie Bella set to return to WWE as competitors. The return date has not been set, but Meltzer noted that the plan is for them to come back this fall.

Earlier this month, Nikki Bella revealed why they haven't returned to action. "I guess I have been talking about this run as if I'm cleared, which I'm not cleared to wrestle. I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises," Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast. "I'm working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation." It was announced that cyst was found on Nikki's brain leading her to retire in 2019.

She also talked about having another child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, saying she doesn't want to be pregnant when she turns 40 (currently 37 years old). "I know you want to do a WWE run before pregnancy. I think everyone wants to know, if this WWE run is going to happen, and in our hearts we want it to happen," Brie said to Nikki. "We know, in the next year or two it's going to happen because we'll make sure, but everyone wants to know about your neck."

Nikki's last match was in 2018 when she lost to Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution, the first-ever women's pay-per-view. She wants to win the Women's Tag Team Championship with Brie when they do return.

"I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles," Nikki said. "That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I want to do one last run. The desire and passion I used to have, all put into that run. When I went back and had the run with Ronda [Rousey], it was a difficult time with the break up and being back there so quick." The Bella Twins made their debut in 2008. Nikki won the Divas Championship twice while Brie won the title once. The duo will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6 as part of the Class of 2020.