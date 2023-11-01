Nike Reveals New Colin Kaepernick Collaboration

Colin Kaepernick may not play in the NFL again, but he continues to land deals with big brands. Nike announced last week that it has partnered with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to launch a new apparel collection. Nike enlisted the help of artist Joy Yamusangie to help tell Kaepernick's story and journey.

Fans can buy a limited edition shirt for $50 and/or a limited edition hoodie for $80 on the Nike website. "Colin Kaepernick's belief in our collective strength fuels his dedication to helping to create a fairer future," Nike said in a statement. "In his new capsule collection designed by the artist [Joy Yamusangie], each unique symbol is designed to tell his story of impact, to share his sources of strength, and to inspire you as well."

"Together we are capable of anything!" Kaepernick said. "It's an honor to work with UK artist [Joy Yamusangie] to express our vision of liberation, community, hope and perseverance through their amazing work." The last time Kaepernick played in the NFL was at the end of the 2016 season. Before the 2022 season, Kaepernick had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team didn't sign him to a contract.

In September, Kaepernick wrote a letter to the New York Jets asking to join the practice squad. The letter was shared by rapper J. Cole who said, "I asked Colin [Kaepernick] if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me. I wish the [Jets] organization luck. My boy [Bas] is a big ass fan so I saw the heartbreak of every Jets fan when Arod went down [Rich Eisen]. Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I'm sure. I hope y'all can turn it around, and I hope there's a spot out there for my boy Kap."

Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011 to 2016. In his second season, Kaepernick helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. He holds the NFL record for losing rushing yards by a quarterback in the game (181) and most rushing yards by a quarterback in a postseason (264).