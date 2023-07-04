Colin Kaepernick Hints That 'Political Bias' Possibly Led to Las Vegas Raiders Snubbing Him

Colin Kaepernick came close to joining a team last year when he had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. But the team never offered him a contract, and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback believes he knows why. When speaking to Sports Illustrated, Kaepernick explained that the Raiders likely didn't sign him because of "political bias."

"I've heard a lot of excuses over the years," Kaepernick said, "but most of the time it ends up, 'Oh, we're going to see how the guys that we have do.' With the Raiders' situation last year, that was [Jarrett] Stidham and Nick Mullens, which to me, you just compare résumés and capabilities, on top of the workout and the feedback, it's like, 'O.K., cool.'

"Obviously, there's something else within this decision. To me, that's typically what it ends up being, or has been for the last seven years. So, I just want the opportunity to come in, show what I can do on the field. Judge me based upon that, not the political bias that you have."

Kaepernick, 35, told Sports Illustrated that he's still working out and wants to join an NFL team despite not playing in the league since the end of the 2016 season. "I'm going to keep pushing," Kaepernick said. "I'm going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I've had to show that, the feedback has always been positive. Everything from, 'He's still an elite player,' to 'The workout was great; it was better than expected.'" Kaepernick trains five to six days a week and said he can throw a football farther than 60 yards.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Once the 2016 season ended, Kaepernick opted out of his contract and has been a free agent ever since. Kaepernick played for the 49ers for six seasons (2011-2016) and recorded 12,271 passing yards 2,300 rushing yards, 72 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns in 69 games. During the 2012 season, Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, but the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the big game.