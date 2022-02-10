Nickelodeon Expands Sports Coverage With New Golf Special

Nickelodeon is getting into the world of golf. On Thursday, the network announced it has ordered a new golf special called Nickelodeon Slime Cup, produced by members behind the popular golf event . The special will be one hour long and will feature a “Nick-ified” golf course with one-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges, and plenty of slime. The final hole of the event will take place inside the Rose Bowl stadium, and production begins this February at a golf course in the Los Angeles area.

Nickelodeon Slime Cup will feature four teams that consist of a pro golfer, celebrity and Nickelodeon star. The participants who have been confirmed to be at the event are professional golfers Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson and Jon Rahm; NFL superstars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert; actor, host and author Terry Crews; and Nick stars Isaiah Crews, Kate Godfrey, Jaidyn Triplett and Tyler Wladis. Gabrielle Nevaeh Green will provide commentary in the booth similar to what she did at the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon last month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The four teams will compete in a two-round tournament to reach “The Unfairway,” which is a final round where the players battle it out to win the Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a Slime-green blazer and the honor of getting slimed. Last month. PopCuture.com spoke to Green about the future of Nickelodeon covering sports, and she is all about having more sports on the network.

“Yeah. I think it would be so much fun,” she said. “I did the Super Bowl the past two years, so I think doing games regularly throughout the season would be a great opportunity, and hey, there’s basketball, baseball, volleyball. Let’s do it. I’m all here.” Green called the NFL game with former NFL star Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, who is also ready to call more sports for Nickelodeon.

“I don’t know about you, Gabrielle. I know we’ve got Young Dylan, who’s hopping on this year,” Eagle told PopCulture last month when asked about having more NFL games on the network. “He’s like, ‘We got to do NBA. We got to do every sport.’ I think we should. I think that there’s a market for it. So I’m hoping that it just continues to grow, because it’s so much fun to do.”