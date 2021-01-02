Watch: Nick Saban Caught up in Sideline Interview Blunder

✖

The Alabama Crimson Tide headed to halftime during Friday's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a 21-7 lead while head coach Nick Saban tried to conduct his customary interview with a sideline reporter. However, there was a major issue. Saban could not hear the questions through his headphones, leading to an awkward moment.

"Coach Saban, you said that DeVonta..." the sideline reporter started to ask. However, she had to stop the line of questioning as Saban lifted his arms and said "I can't hear you." The reporter started to ask the question again, but Saban took off his headphones and leaned forward while trying to hear. He was unable to hear once again, so he put the headphones back on with a frustrated look on his face.

This halftime interview had Nick Saban in a blender pic.twitter.com/Bir9KEECE5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021

The awkward interaction on the sidelines led to several jokes from Twitter users. There were several that compared the expression on Saban's face to a cartoon mouse. Impressionist Joey Mulinaro, on the other hand, immediately filmed a video for social media.

Mulinaro has regularly shown off his ability to impersonate Saban in a variety of ways. The latest version featured him standing in a room while conducting his "sideline interview." He continued to wave his hands around before ultimately taking off the headphones and throwing them across the room.

"I don’t have time for this," Mulinaro said in the video. "I come over here because I’m required to do it, and you don’t even have it set up so I can hear. The headphones don’t work, can’t hear you, I got wires everywhere." The rant continued with comments about

barely beating Notre Dame and how the TV crews need to ensure that the technology works before he conducts his required interviews.

The issues with technology are nothing new for Saban. He previously appeared on the Dan Patrick Show prior to the 2020 NFL Draft to touch on several topics. During the discussion, he revealed that he doesn't send text messages or emails.

"I receive them…then I call the person back," Saban said about his lack of texting. His email correspondence, however, used to go through his wife. She would get all of the emails, but Saban revealed that she had fired him while saying "I'm not dealing with your stuff anymore." He explained that he now has to figure out a different way to conduct business.