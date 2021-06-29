Nia Long Reacts to Fiance Ime Udoka Being Named Boston Celtics Head Coach

✖

Nia Long is very happy her fiance, Ime Udoka, is the new head coach of the Boston Celtics. The 50-year-old actress went to Instagram to send a message to Udoka. He will take over for Brad Stevens, who was promoted to be the team's president of basketball operations.

"Today you are officially the Head Coach of the Boston [Celtics] big love to the entire staff for the warm welcome," Long wrote in the Instagram post. "I am beyond proud of this man. Expect great things because that’s what he does." Udoka, 43, spent the past season as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurts after playing in the NBA and other professional leagues for 12 years. Udoka becomes the 18th head coach in Celtics history.

"I would like to welcome Ime, Nia, Kez, and Massai to the Boston Celtics. Among the many outstanding qualities that Ime brings to the table are his character, humility, and competitiveness. He has a relentless work ethic and a vast array of experiences as a player and coach," Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said in a press release. "He's a leader that is warm and demanding, and we are so excited that he has chosen to join us in pursuit of Banner 18."

Udoka was on the coaching staff when the Spurs won the title in 2014 he was also an assistant coach for the USA Basketball Men's National Team in 2018. "It's an honor to be a part of the historic Celtics franchise. Coaching this talented roster and working alongside Brad makes it an ideal situation," Udoka said. "I'd like to thank Wyc, Steve, and Brad for entrusting me with this opportunity. I look forward to getting started right away."

Udoka also talked about his coaching philosophy. “It’s all relationship-based,” Udoka said. “We have to build that foundation off the court somewhat. Also, understand that you can’t coach everybody the same way. What motivates others might embarrass others. So you find that balance there. But it comes down to trust, respect, and being in alignment with our goals. "

Long and Udoka met in 2010, and the couple has a son named Kez Sunday Udoka. The couple got engaged in 2015. In another Instagram post, Long is seen wearing a Celtics No. 18 jersey, which is the championship number the Celtics are going for next season.