NHL Legend Attacks Car Mirror During Heated Road Altercation

Former New York Rangers player Sean Avery was caught on camera on Thursday breaking a man's side mirror at the end of a heated exchange. Two videos surfaced that provided different sides of the story. One showed Avery smiling while breaking the mirror while the other featured him claiming that he was the victim.

According to TMZ, the incident reportedly continued a dispute weeks prior to the broken mirror. Niku Azam told the outlet in mid-February that he got into a confrontation with the former hockey player in the neighborhood. He unintentionally blocked Avery on a two-way, one-lane road. Azam then told TMZ that he backed up to let Avery by but claimed that the former player "became aggressive" and repeatedly yelled, "slow down you fat f—."

Azam then told TMZ that he hadn't had any contact with the former New York Rangers player until Thursday. Avery was jogging, but he began to chase after Azam's vehicle before catching up to him and taking part in the heated altercation. A video filmed from the interior of the car showed Avery running toward the car before he tried to pull open the driver's side door. He smiled while doing so but did not say anything. Azam responded by calling the former hockey player a "psycho."

Avery ultimately jogged away, but he looped back and went in front of Azam's vehicle. He then remained there while Azam drove forward slowly while honking his horn. Avery eventually moved out of the way to continue his jog but broke the mirror with his elbow on the way by.

Avery later filmed a video to tell his side of the story. "[I'm] running on Yucca Trail," he said. "Somebody in a Prius just hit me. I tried to run after him to get him to stop. He tried to run me over. I don't know where he was from. I believe he lives on this street."

He continued and said that he "didn't know what to do." Avery said that he would call the police and wait to see the car. He then ended his video by saying that his leg "kinda hurts" but that he doesn't need an ambulance or anything.

Police officers were called out to the 8300 block of the Yucca Trail near West Hollywood around 10 a.m. on Thursday. They responded to a call of vandalism. However, the authorities could not reveal any more information about the investigation to TMZ.