NFL Thanksgiving Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bills vs. Saints

Thanksgiving is coming to an end, which means it’s time for some more football. The third and final NFL Thanksgiving game pits the Buffalo Bills against the New Orleans Saints. Tonight’s game will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, NFL App and the Yahoo Sports App.

After getting off to a strong start, the Bills (6-4) have been exchanging wins and losses over the last six weeks. They are coming off one of their worst losses of the season, falling to the Indianapolis Colts 41-15. One of the biggest problems for the Bills is turnovers on offense and quarterback Josh Allen is taking the blame for the mistakes despite having a strong season.

“We got to rely on each other, rely on our coaching staff, and rely on what they’re telling us,” Allen said, per the Bills’ official website. “Try to put together a game plan again. We’ve played in a few Thursday nights since I’ve been here. These are the ones that that come up on you quick and you got to find the game plan as quickly as possible, and it really just comes down to execution.” The Bills know they didn’t have time to dwell on Sunday’s loss because they are playing a tough Saints squad.

“There’s some bad to short turnarounds because you can’t really get back on the practice field for all that much time,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “Then there is some good to it so you can move on and move forward. I’m not really sure which one I like more, to be honest with you.”

The Saints (5-5) need a win after losing their last three games. With quarterback Jameis Winston out with a torn ACL, the Saints have been going with Trevor Seimian as the starter. In the last three games, Siemian has completed just 57% of his passes and thrown for 761 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I’ve just got to play better in the first half specifically,” Siemian told reporters this week, per the Saints’ official website. “I don’t want to overanalyze, I’ve just got to play better. I’m not going to press or anything, but there’s a couple plays here and there I’ve got to do a better job on early and put us in a position to play fast early on in the ballgame.”