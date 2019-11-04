NFL Tells Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry to Change Cleats or Sit

The NFL had a message for Cleveland Browns receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on Sunday. During the Browns’ game against the Denver Broncos, the league told the duo to change their cleats or they will not be eligible to play in the second half.

According to ESPN, Beckham was wearing white cleats that had blue and red colors in a face that looked like The Joker. As for Landry, his cleats were gold that also had a light shade of orange.

According to NFL rules, “a player may wear shoes that are black, white or any constitutional team color, or any combination of black, white and a constitutional team color.” That led to Beckham and Landry changing their cleats at halftime so they could play. But what Landry doesn’t understand is he got his original cleats approved by the league. So why the change?

Jay Feely reports the NFL told Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to change their shoes at halftime or they won’t be allowed to play. Browns in a nutshell this year. pic.twitter.com/Z3UHJDG5Wc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

“I don’t really understand,” he said. “When we went up to the Nike headquarters to start game-planning for throughout the season, and our uniforms and things like that, these things get cleared by the league before Nike can start processing the shoe. So Nike processed the shoe and thinking, I guess, they got the green light from the NFL, so I didn’t see it as being a problem or a distraction to anybody. I’m just trying to play football.”

Beckham also commented on the issues he said the Browns wearing brown jerseys and Brown pants led to him having to change cleats.

“Obviously, you guys know I have a deal with Nike. … the offseason, before the season even starts in June and July, we sit down, we met about the cleats, all right this is it. Bam. This is the jersey you’re going to wear, cool,” Beckham said. “They literally switched the jersey. The cleats that I had was not for that jersey, we were supposed to wear white. The cleats were white.”

Beckham also said the cleats he was going to wear with the uniform were hurting his feet which is why he went with the Joker cleats at the start of the game.

“You just got to know the situation, know who you are, where you are and know that they’re going to tell us to take them off, regardless,” he said. “Even though I’ve seen people in cleats that are a totally different color then their team and they could wear them all game, on a prime-time game, and for some reason when it comes to me it’s just not the case.”

The change of cleats by Beckham and Landry did not help the Browns win as they fell to Broncos 24-19. Cleveland is now 2-6 on the year.