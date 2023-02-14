NFL Team Releases Four-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is officially a free agent. The Last Vegas Raiders announced on Tuesday they have released Derek Carr after he declined to waive his no-trade clause and just before he was set to earn $40 million of guaranteed money due to his contract. This comes after Carr said he would not be with the Raiders for the 2023 season.

"We wish the [Raiders] the best of luck," Carr's agent, Tim Younger, said in a tweeted statement. "This is the tough part of this business. That's the point; it's just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That's who he is. Onward and upward."

According to ESPN, just one team was interested in trading for Carr and that team wanted him to take a pay cut. Last week, Carr visited the New Orleans Saints who are in search of a starting QB. If Carr was still on the Raiders roster on Wednesday, his $32.9 million salary for 2023 would have been guaranteed along with the $7.5 million of his $41.9 million salary in 2024. With the Raiders cutting him, they don't have to pay him $40.4 million but do take a $5.6 million salary-cap hit.

"We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler said in a joint statement. "Derek has done great things in this league and we're thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future."

Because Carr was released from his contract, he can sign with any team right now and not have to wait until free agency begins on March 15. Carr has spent his entire career with the Raiders as he was drafted by the team in 2014. In his career, Carr has posted a 63-79 record while throwing for 35,222 yards, 217 yards and 99 interceptions with a passer rating of 91.8. He has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl four times including this year.