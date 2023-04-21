NFL Suspends Five Players for Violating Gambling Policy

The NFL announced on Friday it has suspended five players, including four from the Detroit Lions for violating the league's gambling policy. Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill are suspended for the team's first six games of the 2023 season, while wide receiver Quintez Cephus, defensive back C.J. More and Wahsington Commanders pass rusher Shaka Toney are suspended indefinitely.

Williams and Berryhill can participate in offseason and preseason activities leading up to their suspension. The Lions announced that they have released Cephus and Moore after learming they can petition for reinstatement at the end of the 2023 season. Toney can also request to return to action at the end of the year.

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy," Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes said in a statement. "These players exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision-making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

Alliance Sports who represents Williams also released a statement. "Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit. However, it is important to note that Jameson's violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club's facility. Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible."

According to ESPN, several Lions staff members in multiple departments were dismissed last month for violation of the gambling policy. League policy states that NFL players and personnel can't bet on NFL games, the draft or any league-related activities under any circumstances. They also can't place bets while at a team facility or on any team-related travel. The punishment for Cephus, More and Toney is similar to that of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Riddley who was suspended for the entire 2022 season for the bets he made in November 2021 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley was reinstated in March.