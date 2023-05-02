NFL Sets Date for 2023 Schedule Release

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and now fans are wondering when the schedule will be released. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL will likely announce the 2023 schedule on Thursday, May 11. The release date won't be made official until league commissioner Roger Goodell and scheduling guru Howard Katz meet to finalize it, which happened on Monday. Schefter noted that Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets and Lamar Jackson signing a contract extension are two reasons the league NFL is taking its time to release the schedule. Despite the schedule not being out yet, all 32 teams learned found out their 2023 opponents earlier this year.

Rodgers and Jackson will likely be featured in multiple nationally-televised games. But if one thing is certain about the 2023 schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home since they are the reigning Super Bowl Champions. It's been the tradition for the NFL to have the Super Bowl champion open the year with a Thursday night game, it's not clear which team the Chiefs will play, but one of their home opponents is the Philadelphia Eagles, the team the Chiefs beat in the Super Bowl. The NFL could also go with a Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills matchup since both teams have had their share of battles in the playoffs.

One new addition to the 2023 NFL season is there will be a game played on Black Friday. Prime Video has the Thursday Night Football package but is not allowed to air games on Thanksgiving Day since that goes to Fox, CBS and NBC. To make up for that, the streaming service will air a game on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 3 p.m. ET. This will be the 12th time the league has played a game on a Friday since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

2023 also marks the first year of the new NFL TV contract, which means Monday Night Football will look a little different this year. There will be three Monday doubleheaders this season, and the NFL is allowed Monday night games to be flexed starting in Week 12. Monday Night Football games air on ESPN and ABC.