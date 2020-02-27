NFL Scouting Combine: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The NFL Draft is drawing near, and NFL teams are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. This annual February event provides coaches and general managers with opportunities to conduct interviews with potential draft picks while also watching them take part in drills. Here’s when the workouts take place.

Tomorrow. The show begins. QB, WR, and TE drills kickoff the 2020 #NFLCombine! 📺: 2020 NFL Combine starts Tomorrow (4pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/3dGpAKXnH4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 26, 2020

The NFL Scouting Combine runs Feb. 27-Mar. 1 with each day focusing on specific position groups. The drills have been moved to primetime and will air from 4-11 p.m. ET on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The final day of the NFL Scouting Combine (Sunday) will air from 2-7 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

NFL Network will be the exclusive broadcaster of the multi-day event and the workouts that take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium. For those without access to the channel through cable or satellite subscriptions, there are not as many streaming options available. Sling TV and fuboTV are the only streaming platforms that carry NFL Network.

The NFL Scouting Combine can also be watched on the NFL Mobile app. Although watching over Wifi will require a television subscription. Mobile users can stream NFL Network over their cellular network.

Following the structure of previous years, the NFL has broken up the workouts into specific position groups. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends will be the focus on Thursday. The running backs, offensive linemen, kickers, and special teamers will be featured on Friday.

The weekend will be focused on defense, with the defensive linemen and linebackers conducting workouts on Saturday. The defensive backs will be the only group featured during Sunday’s broadcast.

Two of the biggest names at the NFL Scouting Combine this year are quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, both of whom are coming off vastly different seasons. The Alabama standout in Tagovailoa started the 2019 season viewed as the future first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he dislocated his hip midway through the season and has since been recovering.

Burrow, on the other hand, took over as the starting quarterback at LSU and led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a victory in the National Championship. He also won the Heisman Trophy during a season in which he accounted for 60 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions. Burrow is now viewed as the top quarterback available and will be expected to land with the Cincinnati Bengals to start the NFLDraft.

Neither quarterback will be working out during the NFL Scouting Combine, but they will still be the talk of the weekend, especially after they held press conferences. Instead, other quarterbacks in Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Georgia’s Jake Fromm, and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts will take center stage.

The quarterbacks will be the focus during the NFL Scouting Combine’s first day. The drills begin at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Photo Credit: Alika Jenner/Getty Images