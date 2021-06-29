NFL Releases Video Saying 'Football is Gay' in Support of LGBTQ+ Community

✖

The NFL released a very powerful video that shows support for the LGBTQ+ community. On its official Twitter account, the NFL posted a video that used white text on a black screen to show a series of statements, with the first being "Football is gay." More statements appeared on the screen, including “Football is lesbian,” “Football is beautiful,” “Football is transgender, “Football is queer” and “Football is for everyone.”

The video ends with a rainbow version of the NFL shield and the line “The NFL proudly supports the Trevor Project." This comes on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib becoming the first active NFL player to come out. His announcement led to a number of support from NFL players, teams and league commissioner Roger Goodell.

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day. For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2021

"The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today," Goodell said in a statement. " Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

According to Outsports, the video's intention is to send a message of acceptance from the league to fans and players. It's also a direct response to the coming out of Nassib. “I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” NFL diversity director Sam Rapoport told Outsports. “I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”

Nassib's announcement led to him gaining an increased number of followers on social media and a spike in jersey sales. But getting was not the goal of him coming out. "I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm not doing this for attention," Nassib said. "I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate and I'm going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They're an incredible organization, they're the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America."