NFL Pro Bowl QB Unfollows Own Team on Social Media

One NFL quarterback might be unhappy with his team. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has unfollowed his team on social media and deleted all franchise-related pictures on his Instagram page. The only two photos Murray has on his Instagram account are of him wearing an Oklahoma Sooners uniform and him wearing a Pro Bowl uniform.

The Cardinals drafted Murray No. 1 overall in 2019 and has made an immediate impact. The 24-year-old won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after throwing for 3,722 and 20 touchdowns with rushing for 544 yards and four touchdowns. He had a breakout season in 2020, recording 3,971 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. This past season, Murry led the Cardinals to a 7-0 start, but the team struggled the second half of the year, which led to them losing big to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Murray has played in the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. While attending the Pro Bowl this year, Murray spoke to azcardinals.com about the goals he has for him and the Cardinals in 2022. “I wouldn’t get into too much detail, but just get better,” Murray said. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously, everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier.

Murray stood out in the Pro Bowl, throwing for 160 yards and three touchdowns for Team NFC. “This is a dream come true,” Murray said. “Growing up, watching the Pro Bowl, watching the NFL, wanting to be here one day. Actually being here and not having to do it virtually, it’s a blessing.”

Murray unfollowing the team might mean he’s ready to make a big change. If the former Sooners star wants out, the Cardinals could trade him since Murray is entering the final year of his contract. However, the Cardinals can exercise the fifth-year option, meaning that Murray won’t be a free agent until the 2023 season.