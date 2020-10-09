NFL Players Partner With Old Spice to Launch 10-Year Program for Underserved Communities

✖

Old Spice is partnering with NFL players to launch a 10-year initiative to help increase high school graduation rates by 10 percent, reaching 100,000 guys in underserved communities. It is also partnering with the film company Never Whisper Justice, producers of the just-released BLACK BOYS film and creators of eLearning platform Frontlines of Justice. New Orleans Saints cornerback Malcolm Jenkins in an executive producer on BLACK BOYS, which is now streaming on NBC's Peacock. Jenkins along with Tennessee Titans running back Derek Henry and Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell will bring the film to students where they will participate in class discussions about the film's exploration of identity, opportunity and equity in the country.

"While ‘BLACK BOYS’ powerfully shows racism’s emotional cost, the accompanying social impact campaign supported by Old Spice will extend the film’s influence to generate a conversation and inspire dialogue and tangible outcomes between students, teachers and administrators," Jenkins said in a press release. "We all have a responsibility to chart our children’s future and I'm proud to partner with Old Spice to foster educational environments that will allow all kids to thrive."

Old Spice kicked off support for the program this month with Jenkins who will make a surprise virtual school appearances and host a BLACK BOYS screening in New Orleans. There will be additional NFL player appearances and screenings in cities across the country throughout the season.

"Students may be getting some ‘virtual’ fatigue, which is why we want to create meaningful engagement with their favorite NFL players," Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice brand Vice President at Procter & Gamble said. "We're excited to formalize partnerships and use our resources to enable success for the next generation."

Jenkins, 32 joined the Saints this year after spending the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started his career with the Saints as he was drafted by the team in the first round in 2009. He has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl three times and won a Super Bowl with the Saints and Eagles.

Henry, 26, emerged as one of the top running backs in the league last year after rushing for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns. The 2016 second-round pick led the NFL in rushing yards last year and was named to the All-Pro Second Team. Campbell, 34, joined the Ravens this season after spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars. He is a five-time Pro Bowler who was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team earlier this year.