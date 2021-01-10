NFL on Nickelodeon: Fans Surprised to Hear F-Word Drop During Live Broadcast

Sunday afternoon, the NFL made history by airing the first-ever playoff game on Nickelodeon. The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears faced off while virtual slime cannons and googly eyes entertained fans at home. Although there was a slight hiccup prior to halftime due to a hot mic catching Chicago Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson yelling "What the f—" at the referee.

The incident occurred late in the second quarter. Chicago punted the ball on fourth down, which receiver Deontae Harris returned for seven yards. However, viewers noticed multiple penalty flags. The referees called Justin Hardee of the Saints and Patterson of the Bears for offsetting penalties. The receiver's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty is the one that prompted the outburst on live TV.

Cordarrelle Patterson has a Sailor Mouth 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/fonGZR6iPC — Johnathan Louis Salas (@Crixus92_) January 10, 2021

When Patterson uttered the curse word, Twitter users reacted with a wide array of comments. Several said that they were stunned to hear the expletive while watching a broadcast highlighted by Spongebob Squarepants and slime. Others laughed about the unique moments and continued to joke as the two teams entered the locker rooms for halftime. Some fans even said that they wanted to hear Young Sheldon explain the meaning of the phrase just like he did with a false start penalty.