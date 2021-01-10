NFL on Nickelodeon: Fans Surprised to Hear F-Word Drop During Live Broadcast
Sunday afternoon, the NFL made history by airing the first-ever playoff game on Nickelodeon. The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears faced off while virtual slime cannons and googly eyes entertained fans at home. Although there was a slight hiccup prior to halftime due to a hot mic catching Chicago Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson yelling "What the f—" at the referee.
The incident occurred late in the second quarter. Chicago punted the ball on fourth down, which receiver Deontae Harris returned for seven yards. However, viewers noticed multiple penalty flags. The referees called Justin Hardee of the Saints and Patterson of the Bears for offsetting penalties. The receiver's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty is the one that prompted the outburst on live TV.
Cordarrelle Patterson has a Sailor Mouth 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/fonGZR6iPC— Johnathan Louis Salas (@Crixus92_) January 10, 2021
When Patterson uttered the curse word, Twitter users reacted with a wide array of comments. Several said that they were stunned to hear the expletive while watching a broadcast highlighted by Spongebob Squarepants and slime. Others laughed about the unique moments and continued to joke as the two teams entered the locker rooms for halftime. Some fans even said that they wanted to hear Young Sheldon explain the meaning of the phrase just like he did with a false start penalty.
That was the hardest F you’ll ever hear on Nickelodeon 😭— Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) January 10, 2021
prevnext
Commentators: He disagrees with the call. Dying 😂— Brendon Shaw (@BrendonShaw) January 10, 2021
Nickelodeon broadcast an NFL playoff game and didn’t have a plan to stop that F word— Anthony (@DiventareAdesso) January 10, 2021
prevnext
Nothing quite like the F Word on a hot mic during a Nickelodeon NFL broadcast. 🤦🏼♂️— Bryan (@TumH2OCoug) January 10, 2021
#nfl Patterson really just said the f word on a game streamed on nickelodean— Arnuv (@Arnuv2) January 10, 2021
prevnext
Big time “fuck” drop on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/dzbm2SjWdY— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2021
"You know when daddy has the Bears scoring over 7.5 points in the first half and Javon Wims drops an easy touchdown pass? ... "— jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) January 10, 2021
prevnext
It's what mommy yells at daddy when he comes home late from work smelling like grown-up soda pop!— Runaway Bacon (@RunawayBacon) January 10, 2021
kids hearing “fuck” for the first time on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/Jw835eQDDF— Patrick Williams Burner 🐐 (@MyD_Rose) January 10, 2021
prevnext
Teach em young— Kevin Kessler(Milk_n_Cereal)🇺🇸 (@KevinKessler7) January 10, 2021
FIRST F-WORD ON NICKELODEON EVER!— My Name is Jeff (@jnuzzi08) January 10, 2021
prevnext
The F-Word on Nickelodeon. I can die now.— Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) January 10, 2021
Is that the first time fuck has been said on Nickelodeon? 😂— Devin K (@DBO_97) January 10, 2021
prevnext
nickelodeon execs when they almost made it to halftime and then you hear a very loud and clear WHAT THE FUCK over the mic pic.twitter.com/g2w2L03YFE— juice, scout regiment enlistee (party year) (@coachgyasi) January 10, 2021
So I decided to look at the wild card game on Nickelodeon and a player yelled out “what the fuck?!?”😂😂😂 #NFLNickPlay— Texas Wolf Derp (@Sir_Ruthless) January 10, 2021
prev
Did the Nickelodeon broadcast catch that super audible “What the fuck?”— nick wright (@getnickwright) January 10, 2021