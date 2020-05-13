NFL RB LeSean McCoy Calls Spoiling 'Avengers: Endgame' the 'Worst Decision of His Life'

✖

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy angered Marvel fans in 2019 when he tweeted out a spoiler for Avengers: Endgame. He had been given the opportunity to watch the film before the general public was able, and he reacted strongly to one specific moment. One year later, McCoy calls tweeting the spoiler the "worst decision of his life."

Speaking with Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football, McCoy spoke about the infamous moment in which he tweeted, "RIP my dog Toney Stark." He revealed that he had grown up watching some Marvel releases, but wasn't invested. Additionally, McCoy didn't realize that other people would react so strongly to his simple message. If he had known that there would be such a strong reaction, he wouldn't have tweeted.

Remember when LeSean McCoy tweeted about Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame before anybody saw it? We asked him about it. Incredible response ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yRd8brzBb3 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 13, 2020

"That was the worst decision of my life," McCoy said. ... "So we go to watch the movie — I'm not familiar with this. When I was a kid, I watched the Marvel films, but I'm 31. I don't really watch it like I used to — but I didn't know that people watched it like that."

McCoy then explained that he had sent the tweet out after interviewing his son about the movie. He was having a fun outing with his son and didn't understand that people would be that invested in the outcome of Avengers: Endgame. The reactions caught him by surprise initially and led to some odd interactions with people out in public.

"You know the worst part about this is I would go to the grocery store, and I would see older women," McCoy continued. "'Hey, Shady, how you doing?' And then they would be like 'hey, why did you tell us about Tony Stark dying?' What do you say? So I felt terrible about that."

The veteran NFL player ultimately apologized for his tweet, but there were some fans that didn't accept. They didn't appreciate that he referred to Marvel movies as "them cartoons" and felt that he didn't truly feel remorse. They proclaimed that they will still be holding a grudge for the foreseeable future.

McCoy revealed one interesting twist to the story when he spoke about Super Bowl LIV. Actor Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was on hand for the game and later celebrated with his favorite team. This led to a moment when Rudd was talking to McCoy but the running back did not recognize him as a character from Avengers: Endgame. His son had to tell him that Rudd was actually Ant-Man.