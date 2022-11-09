NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Explains What Helped Him 'Bounce Back' During His Career (Exclusive)

Shannon Sharpe is considered to be one of the best tight ends in NFL history. And while he worked hard every year he was in the league, the 54-year-old needed to have one product to make sure he stays as healthy as he can be. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sharpe talked about how Alka-Seltzer was needed for him to be a consistent NFL player.

"Alka-Seltzer and Alka-Seltzer Plus have helped me bounce back fast for years," Sharpe exclusively told PopCulture via email. "Back when I was in Denver, playing during the cough and cold season often left me feeling under the weather. I would take Alka-Seltzer Plus before games when I had a cold so I could play like myself."

"Now in my analyst days, Alka-Seltzer Plus Cold & Flu helps me to show up to the studio and be on my A-Game, even if I am feeling under the weather. Without Alka-Seltzer Plus, Mondays would be a lot rougher," he continued. Because of what Alka-Seltzer has done for Sharpe, he has teamed up with the company to launch the Monday Morning Quarterback campaign where fans can win multiple prizes by following Alka-Seltzer's Twitter account and describing how they went hard watching Sunday's game while including the hashtags "sweepstakes" and "Sayyes" in the tweet.

"Traditionally, a Monday Morning Quarterback is the person who criticizes you after an event. I teamed up with Alka-Seltzer to redefine what the term means and offer people support and relief on Monday morning via encouraging words and helpful solutions depending on their symptoms," Sharpe said. "This football season, fans can say yes to going to the game in the cold weather or enjoying themselves during the tailgate. Afterwards, Alka-Seltzer will be there with tips and weekly giveaways, like game tickets, tailgating packages and gift cards, helping them to take on Monday no matter how they feel."

Sharpe played in the NFL from 1990-2003. He spent 12 of his 14 seasons with the Denver Broncos while spending the other two with the Baltimore Ravens. In his career, Sharpe was selected to the All-Pro team five times, the Pro Bowl eight times, won two Super Bowls with the Broncos and won one of the Ravens.