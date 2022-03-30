NFL Legend Ray Lewis’ Son Arrested in Kentucky

The son of NFL legend Ray Lewis was arrested in Kentucky over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Rahsaan Lewis, who plays football for the Kentucky Wildcats, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Lexington. Police caught up to Rahsaan who was driving 65 mph in a 35-mph zone. When police pulled him over, one officer reported that Lewis’ appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. His blood-alcohol level was at .153, almost twice the legal limit (.08). Along with the DUI charge, Lewis was charged with reckless driving and improper start from a parked position.

“We are aware of the incident and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops,” Kentucky athletics department spokesperson Susan Lax told the Herald-Leader, per 247Sports. Lewis is a walk-on wide receiver who transferred to Kentucky before the 2020 season from Florida Atlantic. After practicing with the team throughout the 2020 season, Lewis played in six games for the Wildcats in caught two passes. He missed much of the season due to a knee injury.

Rahsaan Lewis is one of the six children of Ray Lewis who spent his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens. Lewis is one of the best linebackers in NFL history. Winning Defensive Player of the Year twice, being named to the All-Pro Team 10 times and being selected to the Pro Bowl 13 times. Lewis also helped the Ravens win two Super Bowls in his career.

“I played 17 years and I led 17 years and I go play in Super Bowl 47,” Lewis said in his Hall of Fame speech in 2018, per ESPN. I get inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame [before] Super Bowl 52. Man, God’s something else. Man, God’s something else. Numbers, numbers, numbers. You can play with numbers, but some numbers you can never change.”

Lewis continued: “I was not the biggest, the strongest or fastest. But my goals were clear. My actions were and still on service of those goals. I was a leader on the field then and I’m a leader in my community now. Now, I’ve joined a new team and my goal is clear with this team — to lift up my brothers and sisters, to inspire the leaders and this next generation to fight for love, not money, not fame, not success, not how many followers I got but to fight for love.”