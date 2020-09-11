NFL Legend Ed Reed Previews 2020 Season, Reveals How Ravens Can Win Super Bowl (Exclusive)

✖

The 2020 NFL season is underway after the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, came away with a dominating win over the Houston Texans in the season opener. The Chiefs look poised to make another championship run, but is there a team, or two, who could take the crown away from them? PopCulture.com caught up with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed, who said a number of teams could win, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will host the big game in February.

"It can be anybody," Reed said exclusively to PopCulture. "But I know that's something that’s been harped on for a long time. Atlanta almost had a chance to be that team. I thought New Orleans would be a team that could probably get there in their own stadium. Will Tampa Bay be that team is going to be the talk. They're building for it." Reed also said he's rooting for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, but he knows all 32 teams worked hard during the offseason to be called the best team in the NFL.

"I have no clue, I've been in that position before," Reed added. "I have no clue who's going to be there. You can still get those Kansas City Chiefs back in there. You could get San Fran who has a very good front seven back in there too. I know the Saints got a really good team. It’s really a toss-up. I know Baltimore is hungry and mad."

Speaking of the Baltimore Ravens, Reed helped the team win the title in 2012, which was his final year with the team. In 2019, the Ravens had the best record in the NFL but lost to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs. Can they take the next step in 2020?

"The organization has obviously been there twice, so they know what it takes," Reed stated. "You’ll need the ball bouncing your way. You're going to have to know yourself and be who you are all the way through that point. I remember we won the Super Bowl, we knew who we were and we didn't change that. We didn’t divert from that at all, quite frankly, to this day. We did everything the same all the way up to Super Bowl even pretty much from a gameplan standpoint. You just got to see where you're at when it comes to the playoffs because when they got to the playoffs last year they had some injuries, the gameplan changed they weren't the same team."

Reed may not know who's going to win the Super Bowl, but just like all the NFL fans all over the world, he's excited for football to return, especially with the uncertainty of the season being played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.