NFL Legend Antonio Gates Reacts to Being Named to Chargers Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Antonio Gates is close to reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he's a semifinalist for the Class of 2024. But before that happens, the 43-year-old legendary tight end will be honored by the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 10 for his recent induction into the team's Hall of Fame. PopCulture.com spoke to Gates about the honor, and he said that making an impact on a team for a long time is something he always wanted to do.

"I think that's always the goal," Gates told PopCulture. "You never really know what someone might think of you, what someone may feel of you, and to accomplish certain things... I think that's always something that you just never really know how they feel. And to be able to go into the Chargers Hall of Fame speaks volumes in what they feel about you as a person and more importantly as a player."

Antonio Gates calls it a career.



GOAT, period. pic.twitter.com/epugVtD5ep — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 14, 2020

Gates was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2003. After a solid rookie season, Gates had a breakout season in 2004, catching 81 passes for 964 yards and 13 touchdowns. From there, Gates would be selected to eight Pro Bowls, six All-Pro Teams and the 2000s All-Decade Team. He finished his career with 955 receptions for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns. According to Statmuse, Gates ranks third all-time in receiving yards and receptions for a tight end while training first in touchdowns.

To celebrate Gates's induction into the Chargers Hall of Fame, he has partnered with Captain Morgan to host a "Captains Section" at SoFi Stadium. Fans who are 21 and over can enjoy the game at the section and meet Gates before he's honored at halftime of the game between the Chargers and the Denver Broncos.

"It's always been a great partnership, man," Gates said. "I've always enjoyed my time working with Captain Morgan and what I've tried to do is just put together a situation where Dec. 10th come out with the bar crawl on Sunday," Gates said. "Most fans can come out and get a chance to meet me and especially on Dec. 10th where I'm getting a chance to go into the Chargers Hall of Fame. So I'm excited with the partnership with Captain Morgan. And then really the reality is that it is all about having fun. You want to spice things up. So for the fans, they can get a chance to go to Captain Morgan USA to earn a chance to win to see me Dec. 10th and then obviously watch the Chargers play. So it's exciting. We got VIP Captain sections that fans can get to and it'll be a great time."