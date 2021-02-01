NFL Honors: Green Day, Steve Harvey Headline Annual NFL Awards Show

✖

On the evening prior to Super Bowl LV, the NFL's biggest names will gather to hand out prestigious awards at NFL Honors. The two-hour primetime awards special will air at 9 p.m. ET and will feature a longtime comedian in Steve Harvey as he hosts for the third consecutive year. Rock band Green Day will join him in headlining the premier event.

"With the unprecedented nature of this year, we are excited to bring the 10th annual NFL Honors show to life in a unique format," said Mark Quenzel, NFL Senior Vice President of Programming and Production in a press release. "We look forward to producing an unforgettable show that will celebrate the game and its brightest stars in an entertaining fashion." The annual award show will exclusively air on CBS and will be produced prior to its airing on Saturday night.

With Harvey taking the stage for the third time to poke fun at the NFL's biggest stars, he will join Alec Baldwin (2012-2014) as the only three-time hosts. Other past hosts include Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien and Rob Riggle. Harvey is the man that famously told the gathered NFL players that they could play in the Super Bowl if they took care of Tom Brady.

"If Tom Brady wasn’t living, y’all could be in the Super Bowl," Harvey joked. "Y’all ain’t thought of pooling your money together and having him killed? That tighten y'all up a little bit? Y’all ain’t thought about it? Hell, I have!" The comment made some players laugh — although a few had uncomfortable looks on their faces.

Prior to the awards, Green Day will open the show with a special performance. Additionally, Tony and Grammy Award-winning star Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) will perform during the in-memoriam segment. Given the issues surrounding COVID-19, the NFL partnered with a private jet company — Wheels Up — to provide air travel for the actors and players traveling to attend NFL Honors.

The NFL Honors will feature several prominent figures handing out awards for performances during the 2020 season. Current NFL players and legends of the sport will join David Boreanaz (SEAL Team), comedian Kevin Hart and actor Rebel Wilson. The NFL Honors will also feature the honorary captains from Super Bowl LV - educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin – "three heroes who served as leaders in their respective communities during the pandemic."

