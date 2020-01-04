Steve Harvey to Host NFL Honors Show One Night Before Super Bowl LIV

Steve Harvey will once again honor the best players in the NFL. For the second consecutive year, Harvey will host the NFL Honors show which is where the league will name the winners of their top awards such as MVP and Coach of the Year. The awards show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. The two-hour show will air on Fox starting at 8 p.m. and it will all take place one night before Super Bowl LIV.

Other than MVP and Coach of the Year, other awards that will be presented are Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Walton Payton Man of the Year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news of Harvey hosting NFL Honors came right before him hosting his own New Year’s Eve show on Fox with Maria Menounos and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. And during the show, Harvey got “angry” with Gronk after he spiked a LEGO bust of Harvey just minutes before midnight.

“This is called a LEGO Harvey Gronk Spike,” Gronkowski said as he picked up the display and began dancing around. He then smashed the LEGO bust with shattered into a thousand pieces.

“Are you serious?” Harvey asked while staring at the pile of building blocks on the ground. “I don’t wanna work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here?”

Harvey went on to say that Gronk was mentally imbalanced. A number of fans weighed in on social media as some thought Harvey was serious while others thought he was just joking around.

Yep! I absolutely Gronk Spiked @IAmSteveHarvey to spike the New Year off!! Sorry but had to do it!! pic.twitter.com/OX4Nw1o91s — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 1, 2020

“I guess the only fair thing for [Steve Harvey] to do is Gronk Spike your bust when you get to Canton,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If this was preplanned it was a messed up thing to do, and really insensitive on so many levels On the part of a media company who should’ve known better,” another fan wrote. “If it was the improv, it was incredibly poor judgment on his part. Don’t invite him back next year.”

If Harvey was really upset, he could find a way to get even if Gronkowski is invited to attend NFL Honors in Miami.