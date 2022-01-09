NFL Head Coach Fired After Disappointing 2021 Season

One NFL team has decided to fire its head coach. On Sunday morning, the Denver Broncos announced they have part ways with Vic Fangio after a disappointing 2021 season. Fangio was hired by the Broncos in 2019 after spending four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

“This morning, George [Paton] and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos,” President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired. George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos. This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George’s ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search.”

Fangio posted a 19-30 record as the Broncos’ head coach. This season, the Broncos got off to a fast start, winning their first three games. But the team went on to lose the next four and never found the consistency needed to compete in the AFC West. The Broncos ended the 2021 season with four consecutive losses, including a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

“I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he’s accomplished in the NFL,” Paton, the Broncos general manager, said in a statement. “Over the past year, I appreciate his partnership, friendship and the tireless work ethic he demonstrated as our head coach. Vic will continue to have great success in this league, and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos as well as me personally. Looking ahead, there’s a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step. Winning is not easy, and we’re going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation.”

Fangio, 63, began his NFL career in 1986 as a linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints. He then became defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 1995 and went on to have the same position with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans before joining the Baltimore Ravens where he was a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. In 2010, Fangio went back to the college ranks to be Stanford’s defensive coordinator before heading back to the NFL the following year to be the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.