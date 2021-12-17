NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor Arrested in Florida

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports. Taylor was booked on Thursday evening after allegedly failing to let authorities know he changed his address. He is required to do so since he’s a registered sex offender.

In 2011, Taylor has declared a sex offender after soliciting an underage prostitute. The girl was 16 at the time, and Taylor claimed that she was 19. According to TMZ Sports Taylor has been hit with two felony charges of failure to register as a sexual offender. Taylor is no stranger to law enforcement as he’s been arrested multiple times in the late 1990s. At that time, Taylor allegedly tried to buy drugs from undercover police officers.

Taylor, 62, spent his entire career with the New York Giants (1981-1993). During his time with the Giants, Taylor helped the team win two Super Bowls and was named Defensive Player of the Years three times (1981, 1982, 1986). The legendary linebacker also won the MVP award in 1986. Taylor is only one of two defensive players to win the MVP award (the other one is Alan Page) and no other defensive player has won the award since. He is a member of the 1980s All-Decade Team, the 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Taylor played college football at North Carolina and was named a Unanimous All-Amerian in 1980. He was also named ACC Player of the Year after posting 16 sacks. “When I came out of high school and came to Carolina, I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I tell you what — I had the greatest time of my life at Carolina,” Taylor said at North Carolina’s home opener against Georgia State earlier this year, per 247Sports. “The competition is great, the people are great. I look at my pro career, and I am very proud of my pro career, but it all started here. I love this place.”

Taylor finished his NFL career with 1,089 tackles, 142 sacks, 56 forced fumbles and nine interceptions. On the official sack list, Taylor is in 14th place and his first 10 sacks don’t count since sacks didn’t become an official NFL stat until 1982.