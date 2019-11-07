NFL Fans Take Aim at Cris Carter After His Departure From Fox Sports

NFL legend Cris Carter is now looking for a new job after leaving Fox Sports. He hasn’t been seen on TV since Oct. 30 and there has reportedly been an investigation with the situation. Carter has been one of the co-hosts on the FS1 show First Things First after being on ESPN since 2008.

Carter is considered one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round back in 1987 but did not break out until he joined the Minnesota Vikings in 1990. Carter was an eight-time Pro Bowler in Minnesota and he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 1995, 1997 and 1999. He was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team and his No. 80 jersey is retired.

So how are fans feeling about Carter no longer being part of the Fox Sports family? Scroll down to look at some of the top reactions.

Wrong Prediction

Two Years Ago Cris Carter Predicted Tom Brady Would Be Gone in Two Years. In an Ironic Twist, Cris Carter is Now Gone from Fox While Brady Remainshttps://t.co/rmK7PIb186 pic.twitter.com/rU3k3jA74J — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2019

Barstool Sports took a look back at Carter two years ago saying that Tom Brady would not be in the NFL in two years. Well, Brady is still in the league and Carter is out at Fox Sports. Odds are Carter will be back TV soon enough but it looks like Brady will play until he’s 50.

Replacement for Carter

Everyone is throwing out suggestions for who could replace Cris Carter on First Things First.. I have one.. & just hear me out.. @TheRealOJ32



I have one..



& just hear me out..



.. @TheRealOJ32 — doctorlove (@feelickss) November 7, 2019

This fan already knows who can replace Carter on First Things First. He might not be on the top of anyone’s list right now, but the fan thinks O.J. Simpson would be a good fit. Fox will take its time on the decision and based on what Simpson has been through the last 25 years, being on TV might not be the best idea.

Joining the NFL Network

Cris Carter Michael Irvin and Steve Smith on NFL Network next week all shouting over each other about who ran the best routes as Bengals highlights play in the background pic.twitter.com/YDc91AN3Oc — Lester The Eye Gouger (@TheLesterLee) November 7, 2019

Since Carter has been on ESPN and Fox Sports, it makes sense for him to join the NFL Network with fellow receivers Steve Smith and Michael Irvin. And because they all have strong personalities, it’s very likely they will be shouting at each other all the time.

Randy Moss

FS1 needs to replace Cris Carter with Randy Moss on First Things First #straightcashhomie — Brew City Bucks (@mkebucks34) November 7, 2019

This fan wants Carter’s former teammate, Randy Moss to take over as the co-host for First Things First, That wouldn’t be a bad idea except that Moss is on ESPN. Maybe Carter can join Moss and re-live the good old times.

What Happened?

Mannn I watched first things first mainly cuz my mans Cris Carter. What happened tho — Rayz (@Rayyzz_) November 7, 2019

This fan is trying to figure out what happened because he was 100 percent behind Carter on First Things First. Carter is good at what he does so he will end up with a job much sooner than later. The question is where will he land?

Female Co-Host

In today’s Me Too era, why does every ‘Embrace Debate’ TV show on Fox or ESPN feature 2 guys arguing sports, while women serve as moderators? Fox could make $plash by hiring 1st female talent to replace #CrisCarter on ‘First Things First,’ says TV insider. https://t.co/7x2Cc616pQ — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) November 7, 2019

One of the things Fox could do is replace Carter with a female analyst since it’s never been done before. There are plenty of names out there and it would bring in new viewers. Right now, Fox Sports having temporary replacements fill in until they decide on a permanent co-host.

Blame Apple TV?

Apple TV made its debut last week and the featured show is called the Morning Show which includes a co-host on a TV show getting fired. It’s unlikely that’s the same situation here, but the one thing about this is Fox Sports did not play around with Carter which led to the network parting ways with him.