NFL Fans Sound off After Report of Antonio Brown’s Potential Suspension

Tuesday morning, Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report turned heads when he reported that multiple sources around the NFL believe that former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown will be suspended by the league. According to his report, the prevailing belief is that up to six games is possible, but other sources believed that a season-long suspension is also on the table.

Currently, no punishment has been handed down, and the league hasn’t revealed if one will actually be possible. Commissioner Roger Goodell even said that the investigation is still ongoing and that he was awaiting a full report from those that had met with Brown in November.

There may be a suspension, or the receiver may be allowed to return to the league. At this point, Freeman’s sources just believe that prolonged absence is likely. The actual timeline of the league’s decision has not been provided.

With this news surfacing on Tuesday morning, there were a large number of responses on social media. Some believed that a suspension should just be a starting point while others stated the league is purely targeting Brown.

To be fair he’s already been suspended 11 games this season. — Cyle Maidment (@Cyle_Maidment) December 17, 2019

Will Antonio Brown be suspended for six games or a year? The league has not provided that information just yet, but some of Freeman’s sources make it appear that this is likely. However, there are some football fans on Twitter that believe the suspension has already started, albeit in an unofficial manner.

The league is currently entering week 16 of the regular season, but Brown has only been on the field for one game. He was active in week 2 as a member of the Patriots but was released shortly after. No other teams have signed him in the following weeks.

Nobody’s gonna pick him up so it doesn’t even matter — Hudson (@hmeyer_21) December 17, 2019

Will Antonio Brown be suspended, or will he be allowed back in uniform during the postseason or entering 2020? For some fans, the answer is irrelevant. They don’t see a scenario in which 2019’s touchdown leader is going to be on a roster.

In the opinions of some football fans, no team will want to sign Brown at this point in time. They didn’t clarify whether this belief was based on his age or social media habits.

does he get time served ? — 𝓓𝓾𝓼𝓼𝓽𝓸 (@dussto47k) December 17, 2019

If Brown does get suspended by the league, how will it play out? There are some football fans that want to know if he will immediately be allowed back into the league even if he receives six games or more. Is there a “time served” clause?

Essentially, they want to know if Brown’s prolonged absence from the field in 2019 will count as a suspension served. He has already missed the majority of the year, so why add another six games? Granted, Brown isn’t suspended at the moment; he’s just another unsigned player.

Put the situation to rest and suspend him for life, take josh gordon with him too — Jim F (@JimF62019996) December 17, 2019

There were certainly many football fans that wanted to get an answer about this suspension situation. Will Brown be absent for six games, or will he be back in a shorter span of time? Although not everyone shared this opinion.

Following the report about a potential suspension, some football fans shared their opinion about the situation. Instead of calling for Brown to be reinstated, some actually said that he should just be gone forever.

investigate the @Chiefs for all the habitual abusers they employ and will play this weekend — Tim C. (@flashradical) December 17, 2019

If Antonio Brown is suspended by the league, it will likely be due to the investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape. These are serious charges, and the league is set on finding out the truth. That being said, some football fans believe that the NFL is not taking this same approach with other teams and players.

Following news of the reported potential suspension, some fans asked why the Kansas City Chiefs are not being treated the same way. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the players on the roster that has faced allegations of child abuse and domestic assault. Some fans want to know why he is still being allowed to play each week.

Talk about collusion! This case isn’t rocket science! AB should have been cleared or suspended weeks ago! Goodell is an arse! — maxwell de winter (@maxwelldewinter) December 17, 2019

Whether or not Antonio Brown gets suspended, there are many that just want the decision made. They are tired of waiting for the NFL to reveals the findings from this investigation into the former New England Patriots receiver.

In fact, some football fans believe that they could have come up with an answer a long time ago. They think that the league is just struggling to get everything done in a timely manner.

For what? — Celtiac Kemba 🗣💯 (@celticfankemba1) December 17, 2019

With news surfacing about a potential suspension being handed down to Antonio Brown, several football fans raced to Twitter to find the newest update in this saga. However, they were left wanting for answers. The league hasn’t revealed anything about the investigation, nor have they discussed the punishment.

For some fans, they wanted to know why Brown was reportedly being suspended. Yes, there are allegations against him, but are these the reasons for this potential decision?