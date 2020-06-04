NFL Fans Shade Drew Brees With 'My QB' Comparisons to His Peers

Drew Brees is not having the best week. On Wednesday, an interview he did with Yahoo! Finance was released, where he was asked about NFL players protesting in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, and the ongoing systemic racism lingering in the U.S. He mentioned how kneeling during the national anthem is "disrespectful," which caused outrage from social media and his teammates. It ultimately led to Brees apologizing for his comments on Thursday, but it will still be interesting how or if he addresses the incident when they report to training camp next month.

Fans had some fun with Brees on social media. When Brees made his comments, NFL fans showcased other quarterbacks by saying they would never say what Brees said. Saints fans might not be happy with Brees right now, but he has done more good than bad during his time in the community. He led the team to a Super Bowl win for the 2009 season and the teams enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites to win the big game in February. Here's a look at fans taking aim at Brees with other QB comparisons.