NFL Fans Shade Drew Brees With 'My QB' Comparisons to His Peers
Drew Brees is not having the best week. On Wednesday, an interview he did with Yahoo! Finance was released, where he was asked about NFL players protesting in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, and the ongoing systemic racism lingering in the U.S. He mentioned how kneeling during the national anthem is "disrespectful," which caused outrage from social media and his teammates. It ultimately led to Brees apologizing for his comments on Thursday, but it will still be interesting how or if he addresses the incident when they report to training camp next month.
Fans had some fun with Brees on social media. When Brees made his comments, NFL fans showcased other quarterbacks by saying they would never say what Brees said. Saints fans might not be happy with Brees right now, but he has done more good than bad during his time in the community. He led the team to a Super Bowl win for the 2009 season and the teams enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites to win the big game in February. Here's a look at fans taking aim at Brees with other QB comparisons.
Matt Ryan posted this 5 days ago... before most athletes had even said a word.. I’ve been proud and now I’m even prouder to call him my QB! He gets it. @M_Ryan02 pic.twitter.com/vnMhVQ3AQo— Care free black man (@MelaninMurray) June 3, 2020
I’m glad that I have Matt Ryan as my QB and not Drew Brees. After everything that happened in the last two weeks he still acting stupid. pic.twitter.com/gDtSjSTToa— Abdullah (@WeTheGREATEST_1) June 3, 2020
Thank God My QB isn’t like that— A M B E Z Y (@bezy_bby) June 3, 2020
This why he my QB, Always riding for his brothers! 💯 https://t.co/UIZ74BPM5f— Ka’dar Hollman (@Versatiledarr) June 3, 2020
Matt Ryan’s last 3 Instagram posts
1. Blackout Tuesday
2. Extending his heart to the Floyd family and vowing to listen/learn
3. Giving an All In Challenge to raise money for charity
MY QB https://t.co/iZW3lF9loP pic.twitter.com/8QCF6EEWKR— koconn (@3pointsmarf) June 3, 2020
"Institutional racism"
"Can't fathom what the black community has to endure"
"I don't understand the society we live in that doesn't value all human life"
Wentz takes on leadership role with thoughtful, well-spoken, and powerful tweet after George Floyd's death
My QB.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/MrzlPDozzI— Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) May 29, 2020
Couldn’t be my QB https://t.co/zZmXQ515JS pic.twitter.com/vVMydW1GQ6— 102 Days 🧀 (@HailRodgers12_) June 3, 2020
forever my QB. pic.twitter.com/5B3AmhxeKv— andrew (@PlayboiRyuk) June 3, 2020
You appreciate Carson Wentz' self awareness even more. That's my QB. pic.twitter.com/qH2gt0bE8b— Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) June 4, 2020
Proud to call this man my QB. #BlackLivesMatter #unityforchange pic.twitter.com/nyVwA4mtrw— Sarah Liard 🧀 (@SarahLiard) June 3, 2020
Your QB vs My QB #DrewBrees #AaronRodgers pic.twitter.com/SL7Y8Bmsw0— Childish Albino (@Rati_Oku) June 3, 2020
#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill earlier today
This my QB. pic.twitter.com/TN4ivysEMN— Tennessee Tyrant (@TitanUpTalk) May 31, 2020
This is My QB....while @drewbrees is just going with what's comfortable. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/gizCFPXCjP— Chris Hall (@McLOVIN_C) June 3, 2020
Aaron Rodgers is one of the GOATs on and off the field, that's my QB! pic.twitter.com/XZovGoIGq5— Collin (@OurLiquidDuck) June 3, 2020
What my QB said ✊🏽💪🏾 right on! pic.twitter.com/Ir5Qgtq5FD— Smile4me (@GIRLLARRY) June 4, 2020
My QB gets it.
At least for Drew Brees, the MAGA will defend him. But none of them are in the locker room. #DrewBreesIsCancelled pic.twitter.com/Jlb9bim0hq— 👑QuarantineD👑 (@DaVonTooMuch) June 4, 2020
Drew Brees. I’m glad he’s not my QB. #49ers pic.twitter.com/CDf4CsSYpH— WayneBreezie (@49ersBreezie) June 3, 2020
This!! All of this!! (I love my qb so much man) pic.twitter.com/1xWAw1v2lt— Wisco Disco (@Wisco_Disco_) June 4, 2020
Lmaoooooo Aints Twitter hot at drew boyyyyyy couldn't be my QB pic.twitter.com/SJwu6ich6V— QUEZ| 🤘🏿TOMAHAWK CHOP SZN🤘🏿| (0-0) (@Dread_head_quez) June 3, 2020
Proud of my QB here in Houston! pic.twitter.com/ZfxP8TJAsr— SR_Ragdefire (@ragdefire1992) June 3, 2020
My QB pic.twitter.com/L6IaspwJBe— 🦅 J e f f r e y 🦅 (@bepisbibbo) June 3, 2020