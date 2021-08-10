NFL Fans Lash out at League for Enforcing Major Rule Change

The NFL is making a significant rule change this season, which has now led to fans bringing back the "No Fun League" name. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspension also possible. This comes from a new video explaining the rules for the new season.

"The NFL Players Association, coaches and competition committee have all made a strong statement regarding respect among everyone on the field," competition committee chair Rich McKay said in the video. "We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule is not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field.

"Game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the taunting rules, and players and coaches are reminded that two taunting penalties committed by an individual player will result in automatic disqualification. In addition, the taunting player may be fined and/or suspended depending on the severity of the actions." When fans heard about this change, they let the league known that they don't agree with it. Here's a look at social media reacting to the news.