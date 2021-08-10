NFL Fans Lash out at League for Enforcing Major Rule Change
The NFL is making a significant rule change this season, which has now led to fans bringing back the "No Fun League" name. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspension also possible. This comes from a new video explaining the rules for the new season.
"The NFL Players Association, coaches and competition committee have all made a strong statement regarding respect among everyone on the field," competition committee chair Rich McKay said in the video. "We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule is not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field.
"Game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the taunting rules, and players and coaches are reminded that two taunting penalties committed by an individual player will result in automatic disqualification. In addition, the taunting player may be fined and/or suspended depending on the severity of the actions." When fans heard about this change, they let the league known that they don't agree with it. Here's a look at social media reacting to the news.
"This happens in the Super Bowl and all of a sudden we're back to the NoFunLeague," one person wrote. "Fans are gonna be screaming 'You've gotta be kidding me!' at their TVs all year long (or at least as long as they actually tightly enforce this)."
Another person wrote: "Let these competitors have some fun, show emotion and express some competitive spirit. Of course, there is a line, and if it is crossed, then throw the flag, but dang...these are grown men!"
One social media user argued: "I'm ok with this. Taunting is pathetic. It's one thing to celebrate making a great play. Taunting is completely unnecessary, but also stupid because the next play might go the other team's way."
Another fan wrote: "The Browns finally have a team that's good enough to taunt opposing players, so of course the NFL cracks down on it. No Fun League."
A person wrote: "Oh come on, this is all in the spirit of the game. If you don't want the other team to celebrate or 'taunt' then stop them. Plain and simple. I feel bad for the kids you coach cus it seems like all you're teaching them is to complain. That's weak."
One fan noted: "Imagine Tyreek Hill getting ejected for throwing the deuce. This is also gonna be hella subjective. No fun league."
And this fan asked: "What I want to know is why this an issue , who complains about this for the NFL to make and enforce a rule like this. Are there parents of players that complain and should every player get a mini Lombardi trophy. Not F-ing Likely. Karen will not be in the top 10 names forever.