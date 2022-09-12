NFL Fans Hurl Trash at Dallas Cowboys Player During Sunday Night Football Game

NFL fans went after a Dallas Cowboys player during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the fourth quarter and could miss up to two months of action because he will need surgery. As Prescott was leaving the field early, fans were seen throwing trash at him.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson called out the fans who threw garbage at Prescott. Johnson wrote on Twitter, "This is unacceptable, you're supposed to love your players, especially your QB." After the game, Prescott didn't comment on the incident but was not happy about suffering an injury.

It’s Week 1 and Cowboys fans booed and threw trash at Dak Prescott as he headed back to the locker room with an injury pic.twitter.com/h98iAOZoXc — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 12, 2022

"Yeah, it's very disappointing, but injuries happen. Can't necessarily control it. Just unfortunate. I'm obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That's what hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there," Prescott said, per Fox News. "I wanted to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks. Yeah, it's unfortunate, but I'll do what I've always done anytime adversity comes. Take it on head first, and I'll give my best, and I'm sure I'll come out of this better."

One reason the fans were going after Prescott could be his performance on the field. The 29-year-old completed 14 of his 29 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys have high expectations for the 2022 season after winning the NFC East last year.

With Prescott out, backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be the team's starter for the time being. "He can play at a level that we can win ball games," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Jori Epstein of USA Today. "The main thing about him as a backup quarterback is we didn't have to alter the offense to have him. That's a good thing to have continuity. That's the main reason he won the job. Just count on him. He threw a couple of good balls out there." Prescott was selected in the fourth round by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2016 and selected to Pro Bowl that same season and in 2018.