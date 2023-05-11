NFL Fans Have Problem With Lions vs. Chiefs Season Opener

With the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl earlier this year, fans knew they were going to play the NFL's first game of the 2023 season. But the question was who was going to be the Chiefs' opponent? On Thursday, just hours before the NFL schedule release, it was revealed the Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. This is a surprising decision considering the Lions missed the playoffs last year and the Chiefs' home opponents include playoff teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, the team the Chiefs beat in the Super Bowl in February.

The Lions just missed the postseason last year, finishing with a 9-8 record, their first winning season since 2017. The team won eight of their final 10 games, and quarterback Jared Goff had a productive season, throwing for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 99.3 rating. The Lions also received great production from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. But despite the Lions' strong end to the 2022 season, fans are still wondering why they were chosen to kick off the season against the defending Super Bowl champions.